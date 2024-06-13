Cricket complaints, World War II veterans

Stop griping about cricket annoyances

I am so tired of people complaining about the T20 cricket tournament [“Opposing views of Cricket World Cup,” Letters, June 11]. I know nothing about cricket but got caught up in the excitement. We have had an international event in our backyard. At least tens of millions of people have been watching.

Many countries play cricket. So, just because most Americans don’t, many have complained. Two visitors to our home came from England and South Africa to watch. Except for our local news channel, what national networks have even mentioned it? Maybe if the matches were televised on something other than Willow TV, there would have been more interest.

Yes, the extra traffic has been a little annoying, but we were warned. And yes, the constant roar of helicopters overhead has been annoying, but I’d rather have that extra layer of security. Yes, the parks were closed until 6 p.m., but we were warned. My husband and I actually played golf on Monday at Eisenhower Park.

I hope that if another international event comes to Long Island it will be received with more enthusiasm. Oh, the Ryder Cup will be played at the Bethpage Black golf course in September 2025. Will people complain about that, too?

— Linda Giordano, Westbury

Always remember boys who won WWII

As I watched on television as our veterans marked D-Day in France 80 years ago, I was brought to tears [“D-Day vets honored,” Long Island, June 7]. The speeches focused on the bravery of the young men who survived World War II and especially those who died for our freedoms.

Those boys went there to defend democracy all over the world, no matter the cost. Many never returned to their families.

The alliance of Britain, France, Soviet Union and United States was historic and saved the world from evil by defeating the Axis powers of Germany, led by Adolf Hitler, Japan, and Italy.

— Ann Leahy, Wantagh