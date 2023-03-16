Paying taxes for MTA, Segal Blakeman, and student debt relief

Paying taxes to MTA is just a part of life

A reader objected to paying taxes that go to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority when he doesn’t ride the Long Island Rail Road, city subways or buses [“LIRR didn’t think of the human factor,” Letters, March 13].

I haven’t needed to call the police or fire department or send children to public schools in more than 20 years. I’m lucky enough to have been to a hospital only twice in my life (once when I was born).

I still support public health, public transit and solar energy, which help reduce traffic and fossil fuel consumption.

— Craig Aarseth, Massapequa

Segal Blakeman — is this nepotism?

Segal Blakeman, wife of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, has been cross-endorsed by both parties to run for Family Court judge in November “Blakeman’s wife cross-endorsed for judge,” News, March 11].

One has to wonder whether this would be happening if Bruce Blakeman were not county executive.

It seems this could be another instance of nepotism in our local government that no one questions and won’t seem to go away.

The sad part of all this is that we voters cannot even show our disgust because Segal Blakeman is guaranteed an election win. What a mess our local governments have become.

— Bob Diehl, Rockville Centre

Accept reality of student debt relief

What is all this noise about forgiving student debt? Bills are passed to make things better now [“LI experts debate student debt cancellation plan,” News, March 5].

If forgiving student debt is unfair for those who have suffered in the past, so was the 13th Amendment. The lives of freed slaves improved.

We can’t have everyone who paid for their education get tuition back. We do things to improve lives. We can’t get spilled milk back into the bottle. If this bill passes, nobody is going to get cash back, and it is not an excuse to vote it down.

— Fred Harber, Lake Success