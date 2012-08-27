Letter: Too little TV for GOP convention

Are we not outraged that the networks are gifting us just three hours of coverage of the Republican National Convention ["Make conventions matter," Editorial, Aug. 26]?

Because they didn't want us to miss "America's Got Talent" and assorted other repeats? In comparison, to the three hours American citizens are allowed to hear major announcements, NBC devoted dozens of hours of coverage to the 2012 Olympic Games. I can (sarcastically) understand why beach volleyball and synchronized swimming are more important than who runs a country in a deep, and deepening economic slump.

I fear we have grown to be as shallow and uncommitted as the news organizations think we are. Maybe we deserve the least coverage since a convention was first nationally televised in 1952. I am certain we will deserve the outcome!

Tom Mariner, Bayport