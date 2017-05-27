Transit delays hurt working people most

Isn’t it amazing that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has discovered Penn Station is a disaster [“Penn Station repairs: state of emergency,” News, May 22]?

Anyone following the news knows that rarely a week goes by without Long Island Rail Road and New York City subway delays and cancellations.

What’s the answer? Throw money at Amtrak, which has squandered billions of dollars over the years and has a terrible safety record? Amtrak runs empty trains for reasons known only to its operators. Amtrak also has entered into overly generous labor contracts.

These delays hurt only working people who pay taxes. Who gives a damn about them unless more taxes are needed?

Jack Lacey, Southold