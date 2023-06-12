Trump indictment, Peter Moloney's Jan. 6 charges, and teaching civics

If convicted, Trump should be ineligible

I am amazed and saddened that people are talking about former President Donald Trump running for office from jail if he is convicted [“Trump indicted in documents case,” News, June 9].

As a state-licensed person (in clinical social work), I would have my license revoked and could not practice if I were convicted. I often have wondered, “If I did that, could I continue in my profession?”

Teachers, lawyers, accountants, doctors and psychologists would not be able to practice in their chosen profession if convicted of a felony or did not keep within their scope of practice.

I ask: Will there be equal justice under the law or an exception for the powerful?

— Charles Greco, Eastport

With former President Donald Trump now indicted over his handling of classified documents, supporting him in the face of truth is a slippery slope to meaningless laws, and rights are no longer protected.

Was then-President Trump breaking the window of democracy to extinguish the fire of corruption or attempting to steal the election by yelling fire and motivating others to break windows of democracy at the Capitol while he stole our national treasure — democracy?

How should one view his trail of manipulation? As a cheater who puts others in harm’s way, willing to shred the Constitution for personal gain?

Consider the pressure on Georgia state officials and on legislators in other battleground states and his misusing the Justice Department.

And pressuring his vice president, Mike Pence, to toss certified electors. The Founding Fathers, who wrote the Constitution in opposition to tyranny, would not allow a vice president to have this power.

Consider the undemocratic language: “overturn the election,” “seize voting machines” and “martial law.”

Anger at the status quo and wanting Trump to win is not justification for contributing to the erosion of democracy.

— Gerry Ring, Old Bethpage

Travel OKd despite Jan. 6 attack charges

Takeaways from the arrest of Peter G. Moloney for his alleged assault on police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol “LI man charged in Jan. 6 assault on officers: Feds,” News, June 8]:

Thumbs up to the red-white-and-blue flag, and thumbs down to the (Black Flag?) insecticide Moloney allegedly sprayed at the faces of police officers.

He can be charged with one felony and numerous misdemeanors and not only be able to post bail, but a sympathetic judge can allow him to keep his passport long enough to travel to London to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

We can expect Moloney’s family members to try to distance themselves from his actions to avoid hurting a thriving Long Island funeral business that relies on showing care and compassion to the grieving.

— Phyllis Lader, Blue Point

State risk: Students unfit for democracy

Of course, civics should be mandatory in high school “Making civics top school priority,” Editorial, May 31].

We have given 18-year-olds the right to vote. They also have the right to an education that enables them to make an informed decision when exercising that right.

As someone who has spent her career in education, I know that it works best when educators teach unencumbered. Teachers present facts, promote discussion, then students synthesize the facts to form opinions.

The politicization of civics, leading to its avoidance, leaves a populace that lacks the necessary knowledge and thought processes essential in this changing world.

Should this continue, we run the risk of having voters unfit to make choices in a democracy.

— Marlene Willard, Oceanside

Social studies teaches about U.S. History and Government. These subjects are important in a democracy where people vote on issues that require this knowledge.

Social studies is more important than algebra, trigonometry, chemistry, physics, etc., because we all use the knowledge from social studies to create the society we live in.

When an issue is being debated, doesn’t it help us to know its history? Doesn’t it help to know how government works and how the issue will be handled by Congress?

The downgrading of social studies promotes social ignorance. Ignorant voters don’t make good decisions.

— Ralph Daino, Wantagh