Four indictments, many reactions

It seems that former President Donald Trump’s intentions, not his speech, led to this latest indictment, his fourth [“A who’s who of the 19 Ga. indicted,” News, Aug. 16].

If Trump is found guilty and sentenced to prison, this will not help our country. Many feel it’s a “bad look” on the world’s stage. On the other hand, this could spark violence among the radical MAGA crowd, further dividing our country. This is dangerous.

Trump might have gotten us into this situation, and he can possibly get us out. If sentenced to prison, he should be given the opportunity to reduce his sentence or convert it to house arrest. (Not too bad if your house is Mar-a-Lago.)

If it is proven that Trump knew it was all a lie, he must speak to his supporters in rallies, on his social media outlet and on television, telling them it was all a lie (whether he believes it or not), that he lied about the election being stolen. He must tell them to stand down and resume a peaceful existence and that there was no conspiracy. He must also apologize. This is the only way our country can begin to heal.

— Elysa Parker, North Woodmere

I’m sick and tired of listening to former President Donald Trump’s complaints of persecution and his continuing lies about election interference.

After his court appearance for the third indictment, he claimed this should never happen in America. Wrong.

This is exactly what happens when someone violates our laws. An investigation ensues, evidence is collected, presented to a grand jury, and an indictment is voted. A trial will be conducted, and a jury will determine his guilt or innocence. No one is above the law.

Trump’s actions have been a disgrace, but he continues to be protected by Republicans in Congress despite all the criminal indictments being brought against him. One wonders whether the GOP’s priority is to serve our country or Trump.

— Robert Ambrose, Medford

With all these indictments being served locally and federally, we should start indicting some of our other current politicians.

Unsafe and detrimental events are occurring throughout our great country due to our apparent “open-border policy.” Unvaccinated people, some of whom could be criminals, are flooding across our border daily.

Why is no one being held accountable to help law-abiding citizens subjected to the terrible consequences perpetrated by this poorly conceived policy? Billions of taxpayer dollars are being used to deal with this issue while all we needed was a common-sense approach to immigration policies.

— Steven F. Cassidy, Franklin Square

Most Republican House membersvoted against certifying the 2020 presidential election. They think wearing a USA pin on their jackets and yelling “USA! USA!” is more patriotic than standing up to defend the Constitution.

Almost every top GOP official in battleground states and even former Attorney General Bill Barr, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, confirmed repeatedly that this was the most secure election in history and no fraud was detected.

These representatives, however, still do not have the courage to speak the truth. And they swore to uphold the Constitution. How cowardly.

— Thomas Staub, Long Beach

All these bogus indictments are piling up at former President Donald Trump’s doorstep while former President George W. Bush, who Democrats accused of “lying us into war to enrich his friends,” goes about his daily retirement business.

If Trump, who authored “Surviving at the Top,” is to survive this legal onslaught designed to damage him politically and, more important, drain his financial resources so he would be hamstrung if he does win the GOP nomination, he needs to think outside the box.

I propose that Trump pivot from his once-potent “Make America Great Again” slogan. And since we’re in survival mode until at least the next presidential inauguration in 2025, rebrand his campaign “Survive ’Til ’25.” Not coincidentally, this is just a slight variation from his early ’90s “Survive ’Til ’95” battle cry when Trump survived a wicked real estate recession and went on to a great comeback — which eventually set him up for his successful 2016 presidential run.

— Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

Those who want former President Donald Trump back in power think they would get what they have always wanted, an America that only existed in their own minds. What they must ask themselves is this: What happens when their king is no longer in power and the next king represents everything they abhor? What now? Another insurrection?

This is why, if you stick with the democratic ideals that America was set up with, we have the best chance of surviving as a thriving democracy.

If we keep looking down upon the importance of facts, law and responsibility, we put America on a perilous path into dark waters, and all bets are off.

— Bob Bascelli, Seaford

Our forefathers never could have imagined that one man could attempt to dismantle their work by trying to steal a presidential election. Hopefully, this latest indictment will expose this man and prove what a charlatan he really is.

— Vincent Grabinsky, Forest Hills

The news recently has sounded like an episode of “The Sopranos.” But it was fact, not fiction. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican Party nomination for president, threatened in all capital letters on social media: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” [“Protective order sought,” News, Aug. 6].

Apparently not to be outdone, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running second in the polls, assured his constituents that if he won, “We’re going to start slitting throats on day one and be ready to go.”

In “The Sopranos,” this thug language might be expected, but is this really what we are willing to tolerate in our civic discourse? Is violence in today’s America surprising?

— Karen Osterman, Port Washington

Shouldn’t we have known that something wasn’t right with former President Donald Trump when we first learned about Michael Cohen? He was Trump’s attorney but was called Trump’s “fixer.”

Has there ever been another government official at any level who had a “fixer”? Similarly, have there ever been “fake electors” involved in any election? If candidates will bring in their own fake electors, why bother having an election?

— Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

If the indictments, etc., against former President Donald Trump remained the same except for one thing — he was a Democrat — how many Republicans would defend and support him?

— Steven Katz, Jericho