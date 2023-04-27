Tucker Carlson, classified documents, and Aaron Rodgers

Carlson a victim of replacement theory?

Yes, karma exists, and the universe does cleanse itself “Carlson, Fox agree ‘to part ways,’ ” News, April 25].

Fox News host Tucker Carlson promoted conspiracy theories, white supremacy, neo-Nazism, antisemitism, racism and autocracy. He praised Hungary after a visit that touted it as a mecca of conservatism when, in reality, it is a repressive country that controls its election laws, media and citizens.

Carlson, who embraced the “great replacement theory,” is now himself replaced.

He had been unfettered and given Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch’s blessing to make any audacious comment as long as the revenue continued to pour in.

Carlson became a liability and a victim of his own egomaniacal hubris.

How fitting that Carlson was summarily dismissed with a mere 10-minute warning before the network’s official announcement. There was no big on-air finish.

He metaphorically exited from the rear door into the back alley that he created and filled with his dross for seven years.

— Sue Parker, Stony Brook

How top docs leak is the bigger secret

As one who has been in the military, no one is automatically cleared to view secret documents [“Does military know how to keep secrets?” Letters, April 19.]

And as one who has had secret clearance, there is an extensive background check.

How have classified documents become so attainable? That seems to be the secret.

— Pete Scott, Centerport

Rodgers now a Jet, thorns included

As Jets fans euphorically welcome their new addition, let’s not forget Aaron Rodgers’ irresponsible anti-vaccination rhetoric and, more disturbing, his 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Should he play for a New York area team? I guess the fact that he can throw a football well trumps the disrespect he shows to all the lives tragically lost.

— Dave Neugebauer, Sea Cliff