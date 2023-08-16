Voting machines, political cartoons, the Mets, and Gilgo murders

Voting: Let’s return to old ‘technology’

I see the state Board of Elections is trying to reinvent the wheel again with touch-screen technology “Tentative OK for touch-screen vote machines,” News, Aug. 3].

I used to be a coordinator for the Board of Elections on election days. Back then, the “technology” was simple and foolproof — using the old manual-lever voting machines.

After the polling place closed, a representative from the Democrats and Republicans went to the back of the machine. Each one had a separate key to unlock the machine. Without both keys, one could not open the machine.

Once they unlocked the machine, they would look at the number of votes for each candidate on a mechanical counter. They would then each sign a form attesting to the number for each candidate. The machine would then spit out two printed tallies showing all the votes for each candidate. The representatives would then each sign and certify the receipts.

There was never any doubt as to the legitimacy of the tallies. With the recent conflict and unproven claims of “election fraud” and elections being “stolen” despite no proof of election tampering, maybe it’s time to dust off those old machines and end the nonsense about “illegitimate elections.”

— Terry McPherson, Bellmore

Stop being so enamored with “technology.” In today’s charged environment regarding “election fraud” and the ensuing imperative to validate all votes, the mere suggestion of “all electronic” methods is, simply put, inane. Machines can be hacked. Power problems can delay voting and/or restrict access. A paper trail must exist.

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

We don’t need to be told what to think

An apparent Democrat seems to think it’s his responsibility to be the arbiter of what’s considered “misinformation” in this country “Biden cartoon gives wrong impression,” Letters, Aug. 11].

The reader takes issue with the “falsehood” he claims is promoted in Gary Varvel’s political cartoon regarding President Joe Biden’s plan to use indicting former President Donald Trump as an election strategy [Cartoon Roundup, Opinion, Aug. 5]. I take issue with his issue.

Perhaps the reader needs to be reminded that political cartoons are meant to be funny, satirical and/or sarcastic, and it should be left to the viewers to interpret how much is truthful. The writer may think what is depicted is a falsehood, but it is not his job to tell the rest of us what to think about it. I’m sure the cartoonist did not intend for his cartoon to be instructive but, rather, amusing and perhaps thought-provoking.

What we don’t need in this country is more censorship by people who think they have the right to control what the rest of us read, view or think.

— Priscilla Soumakis, Brightwaters

Give 2023 Mets fans rebates or ’24 credit

I have been an avid Mets fan since the 1960s, but I am not a frequent attendee at Citi Field. The reason is the expensive price of a ticket and all the things that go with it — parking, food, drink, etc.

I don’t blame management for the team assembled as I and most fans were excited about the 2023 Mets this spring. Blame the poor results on the players.

But the recent sell-off of players with two months left in the season is on owner Steve Cohen and management [“Mets now a comedy club,” Sports, Aug. 13]. It is not fair for ticket-holders to pay top prices to watch a team with several minor league-caliber players.

Many fans keep going to games because they already paid for their tickets. Can you imagine going to a Beatles concert in the ’60s and Paul McCartney and John Lennon weren’t there?

Be fair and give your fans a break. Offering rebates or credit toward next season would be a start.

— Steve Kelske, Bohemia

For those who can remember the 1962 newborn Mets, we embraced them as “lovable losers.” When manager Casey Stengel asked, “Can’t anyone here play this game?”, we loved them. We watched them grow, then rejoiced when they won the 1969 World Series.

But to those of us who care, this latest iteration of a major league team leaves one speechless. It is hard to believe this club had been considered a favorite to make the World Series. And yet I will be with the faithful this winter, waiting to see what ownership will do to right this ship.

— Richard Peters, Merrick

Hart deserves kudos in suspect’s capture

Thank you for explaining how former Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart helped get the ball rolling on the capture of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann [“Give Hart some credit for Gilgo arrest,” Opinion, Aug. 7].

— Ronnie Malandrakis, Flushing