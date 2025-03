The Point examined immunization rates for childhood vaccinations. On Long Island, rates for what the CDC calls the combined 7-vaccine series remain alarmingly low among children aged between 24 and 35 months. The percentage of those children who are fully vaccinated with what is referred to as the recommended 4:3:1:3:3:1:4 immunization series is at 64%, lower than New York State’s rate of 70.5%.