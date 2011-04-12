New York State vegetable? Think cash crops

Intoxicated by their success at passing a budget on time, state lawmakers are about to revert to form by abandoning their posts with crucial business unfinished. They're on the verge of taking an extended vacation without designating a state vegetable.

New York has a fruit (apple), a flower (rose), an animal (beaver) and even an insect (lady bug). But a healthy debate has erupted over which vegetable the Empire State should embrace.

State Sen. David Carlucci, a Democrat whose district includes Orange County's famous Black Dirt onion-growing area, is naturally pushing the onion. But like so much that goes on in Albany, an onion has many layers and -- well, it smells. We nearly wept to hear of its candidacy.

State Sen. Michael F. Nozzolio, meanwhile, a GOP lawmaker from Seneca County, is pushing sweet corn. With its well-known tendency to grow as high as an elephant's eye, it may hold special appeal for Republicans. But this choice too is dubious, since many consider corn a grain rather than a vegetable. Which is it? New York's legislators could debate this until the state's many cows come home.

With such a vital issue hanging fire, lawmakers shouldn't just go AWOL. Fortunately, a compromise suggests itself. Among vegetables, the state's biggest cash crop is cabbage, which is fitting given that a variety of cabbage -- genus moolah -- is the green our state grows best. So c'mon, Albany, let's get a head. Surely everybody up there likes the leafy green.