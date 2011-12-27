Old Bethpage deserves nurturing

Old Bethpage Village Restoration is a Long Island gem, and as with all gems, it can feel like a beautiful but nonessential luxury when times get tough. Times have certainly been tough for Nassau County, which has cut funding of Old Bethpage significantly in recent years.

And that's why a recently received $25,000 grant from The History Channel's Save Our History program is such a boon to Old Bethpage. Save Our History has donated almost $1.5 million to historic sites since 1998, to encourage them to build partnerships with other organizations. That approach is crucial if Old Bethpage is to enjoy continued success.

With its 51 buildings, seven restorations and historical recreations, Old Bethpage evokes Civil War-era Long Island and allows visitors to experience this region and the lives of its inhabitants as they were 150 years ago. It's a treasure for holiday celebrations, but also for day-to-day visits.

The grant is to be used to work on a 11/2-story doctor's office, built around 1800. Once restored, the building will house an exhibit on 19th-century medicine, adding another piece to visitors' understanding of the past.

We hope the success of the project will encourage others to partner with Old Bethpage. It's too fine to be allowed to wither, and more help is unlikely to come from the Nassau County coffers anytime soon.