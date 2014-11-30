Quick hit: Roosevelt library must go by the book

All communities benefit from properly run and funded libraries. Communities such as Roosevelt, where the economic challenges are huge and residents may not have access to their own computers, Internet service, books, or periodicals, need them most of all.

The state says the Roosevelt Public Library is out of compliance with the rules, lacking a director, a long-range plan of service and regular reports to the community. Because of these, the library will not receive a Local Library Services Aid payment of $4,632 for this year from the state and will not be eligible for any state funding until the shortcomings are corrected. The library's board is also under fiscal review by the state comptroller's office.

The community needs the library. So the board needs to right this ship immediately.