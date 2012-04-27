Score one for good parenting

When a couple enjoying a Yankees game last week were lucky enough to snag a ball thrown into the stands by a player, they also caught some abuse. Television announcer Michael Kay blasted the couple for not awarding the ball to a crying little boy sitting nearby with his parents. National attention, via television and the Internet, quickly followed.

But in a wonderful turn, the parents of the boy came to the couple's defense, calling them very nice people. The parents said their little angel didn't catch the ball or have any right to it, and the lesson went well with their attempts to teach him he won't always get what he wants (though the boy did later get a ball tossed to him by a player who saw his distress). We think this sensible mother and father hit a parenting grand slam, and we salute them.