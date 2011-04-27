Some will always doubt Obama

It's unbelievable that this birther nonsense has gone so far that the president of the United States had to release a more detailed version of his birth certificate to try to lay it to rest. But he did and now that he has, we hope this grand conspiracy theory will finally die.

Unfortunately it may not, because for some of the surprisingly large number of Americans who've kept this question alive, the place of Barack Obama's birth isn't the heart of the matter.

That contingent is challenging the integrity of the first black man to become president -- and the legitimacy of his presidency. They can't accept that the nation has changed so fundamentally that a black man with a foreign-sounding name could win the government's top job. Or that it's a good thing.

Conspiracy theorists have already taken to the Web claiming the birth certificate the White House released yesterday is a fake. Others will likely find other things to question about Obama's life and credentials that have nothing to do with his politics, policies or leadership.

Whether he really attended the elementary and secondary schools he claims has come up, suggesting that his entire life story is a fabrication. So have questions about how he got into some of the nation's most prestigious universities, as though his ascent to a position of power and prominence couldn't possibly have been achieved honestly.

This is not what a great nation facing great challenges should be consumed with.