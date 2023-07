Pencil Point

The cartoon gallery

Today’s edition features a selection of political cartoons from around the nation. Enjoy, and we'll see you on Monday.

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Guy Parsons

Credit: Latvijas Avize, Latvia/Gatis Sluka

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Kevin Siers

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Dave Granlund

Credit: CQ Roll Call/R.J. Matson

Credit: Columbia Missourian/John Darkow

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Mike Luckovich

Credit: Patreon.com/jeffreykoterba/Jeff Koterba

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons