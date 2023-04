Pencil Point

Today’s special edition features select cartoons on the Donald Trump indictment:

Credit: CagleCartoons.com/Ed Wexler

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Peter Kuper

Credit: CagleCartoons.com/Dick Wright

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Mike Luckovich

Credit: Creators.com/Tom Stiglich

Credit: Creators.com/Gary Varvel

Credit: Creators.com/Andy Marlette

Credit: Creators.com/Gary Varvel

For the complete Donald Trump indictment cartoon gallery, visit https://www.newsday.com/opinion/cartoons/

Programming Point

The Point will be back Tuesday, April 11. Happy holidays.