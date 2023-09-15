Does LI have enough chargers for all its EVs?

Data Point

A charged issue for NY's lofty EV goal

Long Islanders who drive electric cars are not unfamiliar with the unreliability of finding a charging station. With as many as 43,000 electric vehicles on Long Island, according to data from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, almost 29% of all New York’s electric cars were registered in Nassau and Suffolk counties alone. Yet, there are only 300 publicly available charging stations in Long Island.

Both the government and car manufacturers are realizing that unless there are more public charging stations, electric vehicles will not be the first choice for New York drivers. While sales have been inching up, the state is far from reaching its 2035 target of ending gasoline car sales.

In July, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $29 million to fund charging stations and provide rebates to spur the purchase of new electric vehicles. The federal government, too, has promised as much as $100 million funding to fix or replace faulty EV chargers around the country, in line with the Biden administration’s push toward its 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

Yet, until drivers begin seeing the results of these investments in reliable EV infrastructure, the $2,000 promised rebates might fall short as an incentive.

— Karthika Namboothiri

karthika.namboothiri@newsday.com

Pencil Point

The cartoon gallery

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Dave Granlund

Credit: CagleCartoons.com/Christopher Weyant

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Bruce Plante

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons

A note to readers

Best wishes for a good and sweet year, Happy Rosh Hashanah.

Subscribe to The Point here and browse past editions of The Point here.