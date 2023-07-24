Ex-cop seeks GOP nod for Santos' seat

Daily Point

'Moderate' stakes his claim early for CD3

Mike Sapraicone is not waiting for the House of Representatives to kick George Santos out of Congress. On Tuesday, the former New York City detective and private security company owner will officially stake a claim for the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Sapraicone said he started thinking about running for Congress in October in the final weeks of the 2022 race between Santos and Democrat Robert Zimmerman. “I was intrigued, here’s a young guy with no experience making a run. Let me see how that process plays out,” Sapraicone told The Point Monday. He expected Santos to lose but once the revelations about Santos' contrived background and suspicious campaign financing start to tumble out a few months later, the former New York City detective said, “I started looking at putting my ducks in a row.”

The husband of Eileen Daly-Sapraicone, a state Supreme Court judge in Nassau County, Sapraicone, 67, acknowledged he has little political experience and that he needed to jump in early to convince Republican leaders locally and in Washington that he can win. To do so, he needs to get some name recognition and put some dollars on the board by the next financial filings, he said. Campaign consultants told him he needed to raise at least $3.5 million.

Unlike that of the incumbent, Sapraicone says his resume is ironclad authentic. It includes a stint as a trustee on the Seaford Board of Education, his position as a Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital board member, and service as a co-chair of New York City’s Columbus Day Parade. He has hired a campaign team, met with Nassau GOP leader Joe Cairo, and conducted some initial polling, all which he said was encouraging. He said he would run on the issues of public safety and the economy and providing constituent services.

Michael Deery, spokesman for the Nassau Republican Committee, told The Point that while the party has a good relationship with Sapraicone, no decision had been made yet on its standard-bearer in CD3. Noting that more than 15 people have been interviewed, he said “there is a thorough and ongoing review process.”

Complicating matters for both sides is what type of election would be held for the CD3 seat and when, and whether there is another redistricting that changes district lines. Santos is facing a 13-court federal fraud indictment as well as possible expulsion from Congress. If either results in his leaving the House, there would be a special election within months to seat a representative to finish out the rest of Santos' term. If Santos does hang on, he would have to petition to get on the 2024 GOP primary ballot since the party has declared him radioactive.

Sapraicone said Santos’ far-right, MAGA views are not representative of his CD3 constituents. Asked about whether former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his role in the Capitol riot, Sapraicone said the events of Jan. 6, 2021, are a “complete stain on this country” and that anyone who broke the law that day “should be charged.”

Starting out as a Republican, Sapraicone said he registered as a Democrat to get ahead in the NYPD and then switched back to the GOP when he moved to Seaford. Born and raised in Richmond Hills, Queens and now a resident of Upper Brookville, the father of five says he’s a moderate: “I can look at things from both sides.”

Pencil Point

Dawn of 'woke'

Quick Points

It’s all perspective

Long Island Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota and Andrew Garbarino are rated among the most moderate Republicans in the House. But that’s a low bar: The trio still vote with their party at least 95% of the time.

Law enforcement has brought excavating equipment to the backyard of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home. With a neighbor telling Newsday he saw the suspect digging in the backyard, you just knew this was coming.

Former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman, who served as an ambassador in GOP and Democratic administrations, touted the bipartisan No Labels group which wants to run a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election, saying, “The common-sense majority in America has no voice right now.” Left unsaid: A No Labels ticket has no path to a 2024 win — ensuring its followers will remain voiceless.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says current Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “playing politics” by supporting expungement of former President Donald’s Trump’s two impeachments. You don’t say.

Twitter owner Elon Musk plans to change the platform’s logo from its iconic blue bird to an “X.” Which in a sense is appropriate: Some maps use an X to designate lost treasure.

After a record-breaking opening weekend with $155 million in domestic box-office receipts, it seems clear that the pink-hued “Barbie” movie’s actual color is green.

