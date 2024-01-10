Poser isn't willing to gamble with Hofstra's fate

Daily Point

University president surveys the scene

It’s been 2½ years since Susan Poser became president of Hofstra University, and the outlines of her tenure are starting to take shape. In a wide-ranging discussion with the Newsday editorial board Wednesday, Poser discussed her priorities for the university, her views on the school’s relationship with its surrounding communities and the region and, of course, the school’s opposition to a casino resort at the Nassau Hub.

Poser said the university is working on a strategic plan emerging from a request for proposals it put out to the faculty. The 78 responses that request produced, Poser said, showed a “huge amount of pent-up creativity” at the school. The planning to come, she said, will revolve around four categories: strengthening academic programs, especially in terms of interdisciplinary work; community engagement; student success; and organizational agility, which includes the modernization of the university itself.

Student applications this year are up more than 10%, Poser said, noting that since the pandemic, Hofstra has seen a shift in its in-state population, from 50% pre-pandemic to 64% now.

Regarding academics, Poser noted particular success in the university’s new bachelor of nursing program, which has clinical placements at Northwell Health facilities, and continued interest in areas like engineering and computer science. But, she said, that doesn’t mean the liberal arts aren’t still important. Instead, Poser is spotlighting the need for interdisciplinary programs that can combine students’ interest in popular fields like computer science with disciplines like design, history and political science.

Poser noted that the university is putting a lot of attention on artificial intelligence, not only in terms of its challenges, but in terms of what it can offer. Hofstra students can use high-fidelity mannequins to simulate medical procedures and virtual reality opportunities to help them with tasks like job interviews.

She’s hoping to maintain the sense of close-knit community Hofstra has fostered; combined with the school’s faculty and student affairs staff, that sense has helped Hofstra avoid some of the protests and vitriol common on other college campuses since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel, and the ensuing war in Gaza, she said.

Poser said she’s committed to increasing outside community engagement, too, particularly with Uniondale and the Village of Hempstead. But, unsurprisingly, Hofstra continues to oppose the Las Vegas Sands proposal to bring a casino resort to the Nassau Hub, the 72 acres of land surrounding Nassau Coliseum. Poser said the reason for the opposition hasn’t changed and includes the potential for traffic, environmental hazards, drunken driving and crime.

“It’s just not the place to have a casino,” Poser said, adding that she’s not opposed to casinos more broadly — just this particular location.

“I have a fiduciary responsibility to Hofstra and to Hofstra’s future. I want to leave Hofstra better than I found it,” Poser said. “I don’t think it would be the best thing [for the university].”

Poser said she’d instead support other uses at the site, including a grocery store, a cafe, housing or research facilities, saying that type of development could be a “win-win.” In contrast to her clear opposition to the casino, Poser said she does not oppose NYU Langone’s proposal for a medical center on the campus of neighboring Nassau Community College.

Poser’s comments on the casino proposal came as the Town of Hempstead is beginning its environmental review process, which will kick off with two scoping hearings on Jan. 18.

“It’s their process,” Poser said in response to a question about whether she’d oppose the town’s environmental review. “The town is going to run the process how they want to run it. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Hofstra sued Nassau County to stop the transfer of a new lease to Sands, arguing that legal requirements were not followed. A lower court found in Hofstra’s favor, but the county has appealed.

“The goal of that lawsuit was to let us and other members of the public be heard in terms of public hearings and to have the environmental review that was by law required,” Poser said.

But now that the Town of Hempstead is beginning that public comment and environmental review process, would that change Poser’s legal strategy?

“I’m not going to talk about anything close to litigation strategy,” Poser said. “There’s a judge’s order out there right now that says go have a do-over. That’s what’s out there right now. That’s what the reality is on the ground right now.”

And Poser said she’s not focused on what’s next in terms of the lawsuit or the ongoing casino licensing process.

“Frankly, I’m very focused on Hofstra,” Poser said. “I’m trying to let the lawyers do that … I don’t have my hands in it on a daily basis. I have many other things to do.”

But, she said, Hofstra would continue to make its opposition known as the process continues.

Added Poser: “This is a huge project that ought to have a lot of discussion before it happens and we are playing our role expressing our views about it [and] Hofstra’s perspective on this project.”

Final Point

A 'surprise' transition on Romaine's team?

Suffolk County executive candidates Democrat Dave Calone, far left, and Republican Edward P. Romaine, far right, at a July 2023 candidate forum on environmental issues at Stony Brook University, with Julie Tighe, center left, president of New York League of Conservation Voters, and Adrienne Esposito, executive director at Citizens Campaign for the Environment. Credit: Newsday/Thomas Maier

Last July, as the race for Suffolk County executive was heating up, then-GOP candidate Ed Romaine posed with big smiles next to Long Island environmentalist Adrienne Esposito at a town hall forum about the environment held at Stony Brook University.

The event, co-sponsored by Citizens Campaign for the Environment headed by Esposito, was a chance for Romaine to burnish his reputation as a protector of Suffolk’s groundwater and other natural resources.

Shortly after Romaine’s lopsided victory in November against Democrat Dave Calone, he began the process of putting together a transition team to advise him. Esposito told The Point she got a call asking if she would be willing to be on this team and was later told she was on an initial draft of its roster.

But when the final Romaine transition team list was decided, Esposito wasn’t on the formal announcement. “I am an advocate and that makes some uncomfortable,” she said to The Point.

Romaine's spokesman had no comment on whether Esposito was considered as a member of the transition team. “The county executive is committed to working with all environmental groups,” said Mike Martino, director of communications.

Kevin Law, co-chair of Romaine's transition team, said that there was a draft list and that a couple of names were added and removed. But Law said he did not recall seeing her name on the list.

Esposito said she still has hopes that the new Romaine administration will live up to his pro-enviromental campaign promises — just as he outlined them at the July event co-sponsored by Esposito’s group.

