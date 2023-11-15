1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 16-ounce box confectioners' sugar

16 ounces bittersweet chocolate

¼ cup crushed candy canes



1. Combine the cream cheese and peppermint extract in the work bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium high, scraping down the bowl once or twice as necessary, until smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar, in 1/2-cup increments, until well-combined. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.



2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon tablespoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture onto the parchment (for perfectly round patties, use a small ice cream scoop). Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours and up to 1 week.



3. Put 1 inch of water in the bottom of a double boiler or a medium saucepan and bring to a bare simmer. Place the chocolate in the top of the double boiler or in a stainless-steel bowl big enough to rest on top of the saucepan, and set it on top of the simmering water, making sure that the water doesn't touch the bottom of the bowl. Heat, whisking occasionally, until most of the chocolate is completely melted. Remove from heat and whisk until completely smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.



4. Flatten each cream cheese ball into a 1/4-inch-thick disk with the palm of your hand. Place the tines of a fork underneath one of the disks and place the disk into the melted chocolate. Flip it over in the bowl, using the fork, to coat completely. Slide the tines of the fork under the chocolate-covered disk and lift from the bowl, letting the excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. Place the disk on the parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with crushed candy canes. Repeat with the remaining disks.



5. When all of the disks have been dipped in chocolate, place the baking sheet in the refrigerator again until the chocolate has hardened, at least 1 hour. Homemade peppermint patties will keep in the refrigerator, separated by layers of wax paper and placed in an airtight container, for up to 1 week.

Makes about 20. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.