Cold Spring Harbor synagogue for sale, can become house

A property currently being used as a synagogue in Cold Spring Harbor is on the market for $1.35 million. The annual property taxes are $23,116.

Known as Kehillath Shalom Synagogue on Goose Hill Road, the property has space for five bedrooms, according to its listing. It contains one full bathroom and a powder room on the second floor, plus two large, multi-stall bathrooms on the main level, said listing agent Gayle Snyder, of Howard Hanna Coach Realtors. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot and totals 4,500 square feet.

"The sanctuary was expanded in 1996," said Snyder, referring to the part of the temple where services take place. "It has a vaulted ceiling, and it’s beautiful. As a residence, that room could be a wonderful great room."

The sanctuary area was expanded in 1996, the listing agent said. Credit: VHT Studios

The sanctuary is 40-by-39 feet, Snyder added. "I think the house could be very special, working with that big room," she said.

The property also features a sitting room with a wood-burning fireplace and central air cooling. There are two basements, according to its listing.

"You definitely need some renovations inside, because there’s only one full bathroom," Snyder said.

The sanctuary area is 40-by-39 feet. Credit: VHT Studios

The multi-stall bathrooms could become a part of a primary suite, she suggested, adding that there is also potential for an open-concept kitchen or family room. The property is in the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District. There are currently two parking lots on site, with room for approximately 15 cars.

The 4,500-square-foot structure contains multi-stall bathrooms and has parking for around 15 cars. Credit: VHT Studios

The synagogue is "probably going to rent" a smaller space and continue there, and the closing will require extra time for state approvals, Snyder said. The estmiate is six to eight months, according to the listing.

"The outside is very charming," said Snyder. "It’s in the Cold Spring Harbor historic district … it’s an unusual residence."