Recently sold homes on Long Island

Long Island home prices had a final surge at the end of 2024, OneKey MLS reported.

Suffolk County median sale prices of single-family homes matched a record high of $680,000 in December, Newsday reported, while prices rose to $800,000 in Nassau, according to the multiple listing service that covers Long Island.

Low inventory rounded out the year as well, with 712 closed sales in Nassau and 989 in Suffolk in December.

