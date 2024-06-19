Queen Anne Victorian in Laurel for sale for $1.2 million

A Queen Anne Victorian-style home that "welcomes you to Laurel" is on the market for $1.2 million. The annual property taxes are $6,993.

Grandly situated on Main Road, the house totals 3,175 square feet, on an acre of land. It contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two kitchens. The second kitchen is located in a guest suite.

Although the house includes some recent upgrades (several rooms were gut renovated), some original features and its old-school charm remain, said listing agent Janet Bidwell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"The thing that most people who come to the house are really struck by are the windows," Bidwell said. "The detail is absolutely amazing. And the windows in the turret are curved glass."

The house was built in 1850 and has been carefully restored, Bidwell said. The kitchens, bathrooms and plumbing were totally redone, the flooring was refinished and some walls were repaired due to water damage.

But inside, several details can transport you back in time. The maple and oak flooring ground the modern design of the space. The bathroom tile pattern was used in Victorian homes of this era, said the current owner, Leanne Luce, 33. She had an intentional approach to balancing the old and new elements of her house.

"I tried to retain the historical features, and I tried to let the house be what it is and not impose my own aesthetic on it," said Luce, who has lived there for two years.

Other notable features include two fireplaces (one wood-burning, one gas), a spacious attic that can be turned into an additional living space and views of 60 acres of protected farmland.

Luce said she had always dreamed of buying an antique home on the North Fork. She wishes for its next owner to recognize how special the property is.

"I just hope somebody loves it as much as I do, and continues to build on the improvements," she said.

The property is served by the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District.

