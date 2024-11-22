Price per bedroom, bathroom on Long Island, according to OneKey MLS data

Long Island homebuyers paid a median of $160,000 more for three-bedroom houses than they did for two-beds this year, according to a Newsday analysis of OneKey MLS data on closed sales between January and October.

The biggest jump in median price by number of bedrooms was from two beds to three, rising from $490,000 to $650,000, data showed. The median difference between a one-bed and a two-bed was $95,000, while the difference between three- and four-beds was $100,000, according to data from the multiple listing service that covers the Island.

For bathrooms, the biggest jump in median price was from to three baths to 3½, rising $380,000 from $820,000 to $1.2 million, data showed. The median reported price difference between a one-bath and 1½-bath home was $120,000.

Bedrooms

Between January and October, single-family homes with up to four bedrooms accounted for 11,036 closed sales. More than 10,000 of those homes had three or four bedrooms, data showed. There were 770 sales of two-bedroom homes, while one-bedrooms accounted for just 63 of the reported closings.

Bathrooms

There were 12,451 reported sales of single-family homes with up to 3½ bathrooms between January and October. More than half those homes sold had either two or 2½ bathrooms. There were 1,786 one-baths; 1,222 1½-baths; 4,714 two-baths; 2,214 2½-baths; 1,740 three-baths; and 775 3½-baths. Homes with multiple half-bathrooms were not included in this analysis.

What else did we find?

Earlier in the year during the third quarter, home prices across Long Island — excluding the East End — rose to $700,000 for the first time, according to data from real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman and appraisal firm Miller Samuel. According to the OneKey MLS data, homebuyers likely got a median of three bedrooms and two bathrooms for their money.

Most three-bedroom homes in this data set had two bathrooms. In four-bedroom homes, the prevalence of two-baths was followed closely by 2½-baths.

With Anastasia Valeeva