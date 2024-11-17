Renovated $2.65 million Rockville Centre Tudor honors its 1930s build

On its face, a 1930s Tudor built of brick, stone and slate represents an architectural style once popular in Rockville Centre. But behind the red-brick turret with the gray slate cap is a modernized property, said Douglas Elliman agent Nancy Slavin.

A 2020s renovation involved replicating materials used during the original build, which property records say dates back to 1935.

"You would never know that that was a modern extension to a 1930s Tudor," Slavin said.

The five-bed, 3½-bath Royal Court house is on the market for $2.65 million, listed by Slavin. Annual taxes on the 0.22-acre property, which falls within the Rockville Centre Union Free School District, total $28,741.

The 1935 home was renovated while maintaining original features. Credit: Rise Media

In making improvements to the home, Slavin said the sellers melded past and present.

"It's this great juxtaposition of honoring something that's so historical, but also doing it for the modern lifestyle," Slavin said.

The homeowners took care topreserve original archways and stained glass, she said, and to replicate and refurbish original moldings and oak floors.

The current owners took care to preserve historical details like original moldings and oak floors. Credit: Rise Media

Among modern features is a two-car garage converted to a gym with radiant heat. Heating systems are fueled by oil and hot water.

Slavin estimated the basement, which includes a wet bar and a children's play area, encompasses approximately 1,000 square feet.

"Homeowners who have large families, they really want to utilize and maximize the interior square footage opportunities," Slavin said. "The basements and lower levels are a really important extension to a family's lifestyle."

According to Slavin, the homeowners have worked closely with the Village of Rockville Centre on all renovation projects and sought permits for the basement work. Some of the permits remain open pending inspection, Slavin said, but should be closed before the home would change hands.

In addition to the 5,800-square-foot home, the property includes outdoor entertaining and culinary spaces.

The kitchen. Credit: Rise Media

There are a heated saltwater pool, a covered pavilion with hard-wired infrared heaters, a gas fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana. Outdoor technology includes smart TVs and a Sonos sound system.

"It leverages the iconic architecture of Rockville Centre homes, which are known for Tudors, amongst other styles," Slavin said. "But, at the same time, what's truly iconic about this is the care, the design, and the engineering of the outdoor lifestyle."

Outside is a heated saltwater pool beside a covered pavilion. Credit: Rise Media

The roughly 1,000-square-foot basement houses a wet bar and children's play area. Credit: Rise Media

One of the home's five bedrooms. Credit: Rise Media