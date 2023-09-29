2023-2024 Long Island Scholar Artists

The goal of the Scholar-Artist program is to honor exceptionally accomplished high school seniors September to June. Selections are made, each spring, from a pool of Long Island students. From these nominees, one monthly award winner from Nassau and one from Suffolk is chosen.

To learn more visit: http://longislandartsalliance.org/

Alessandra Hermes-Bevans

Alessandra Hermes-Bevans September Long Island Scholar Artist

Long Island High School for the Arts’ and Wantagh High School’s Alessandra Hermes-Bevans finds her inspiration from mentors and loves making connections with choreographers who inspire her to create a personal bond with them through dance.

“Dance means progress,” says Alessandra, a National Honor Society of Dance Arts member. “In dance, you are always working toward something greater, and once you achieve your goals you set new ones. I have always been the type of person who needs everything I do to be perfect. However, there is no right and wrong in dance.”

Alessandra is a former Long Island Nets Kids Dancer and performed routines during timeouts and halftime, as well as in promotional videos and at events. She previously auditioned and was accepted to train with Debbie Allen at her studio, but unfortunately had to train virtually due to COVID-19. Alessandra also trained at the Eglevsky Ballet, Broadway Dance Center and at LIHSA.

In-performance, Alessandra Hermes-Bevans

“In dance, not everyone is going to like your choices, and they don’t need to,” she says. “I just keep reminding myself why I dance, and it’s because I love being creative and continuing to work on my strengths and weaknesses. There’s nothing else I’d rather devote my time and energy toward.”

Alessandra plans to study interior architecture in college and join a dance team to continue training at the collegiate level. She wants to dance commercially and would be interested in going on tour with artists, dancing in music videos and performing in fi lms and TV shows. Alessandra also hopes to dance for an NBA team, such as the New York Knicks.

Alessandra Cesa

September Long island Scholar Artist, Alessandra Cesa

Centereach High School standout Alessandra Cesa lives for graphic design and art. She points to the frames of comic books as the spark of her creativity. Alessandra can be seen drawing comic-like characters that jump off the page.

“I find my creative inspiration through comic books, video games, animated films, and cartoons and other artists,” Alessandra, an Art Club star, says.

Alessandra, a Centereach resident, has been featured in the Middle Country Central School District and Middle Country Public Library Selden Building teen art shows. She also won the Girl Scouts Silver Award.

“Art is escapism,” she says. “It is a way to celebrate my happiness and help me cope with sadness. Art has empowered me, supported me, and freed me from the challenges of the daily life of a high school student. It is a part of my identity.”

The artwork of Alessandra Cesa

Alessandra, a National Honor Society and National Art Society member, plans to apply to the School of Visual Arts, Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute and Pace University to study graphic design, with a goal of being a graphic designer.

“I’m incredibly honored to be a Long Island Scholar-Artist” she says. “It would not have been possible without the guidance and support of all of my art teachers. I especially want to thank Mrs. Kiesling for always believing in me and for encouraging and inspiring me to take my work to another level.”