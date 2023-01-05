10 best MacKenzie-Childs seasonal decor: Get up to 50% off from the After-Holiday Sale

Having a minimalistic home is trendy, but that’s really all that it is. A trend isn’t something that sticks around. Why have a home that feels like a hotel room when you can have a home that is uniquely tailored to you?

MacKenzie-Childs can help you achieve the home aesthetic you want, especially if you want items that no one has, items that fit your style, and looks like you’ve just entered a fairy-tale fantasy. MacKenzie-Childs is a brand that goes above and beyond on home items and accessories.

The MacKenzie-Childs After-Holiday sale ends on January 8 so you have to get your hands on these items now.

The event is completely virtual so you can shop holiday decor, house accents, enamelware, and more in the comfort of your own home.

Check out the 10 best MacKenzie-Childs items from the After-Holiday sale:

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

10. Salt & Pepper Set

Checkmate Duo Salt & Pepper Set - $19 (was $48)

Featuring the hand-painted ceramic duo of Checkmate Mr. Claus and Checkmate Mr. Snowman, these salt and pepper shakers are perfect additions to your holiday table and make an ideal hostess gift.

More holiday salt & pepper shakers

Candy Cottage Gingerbread Salt & Pepper Set - $17 (was $48)

Patience Brewster Dash Away Elf Salt & Pepper Set - $24 (was $68)

9. Canister

Candy Cottage Canister - $90 (was $248)

The lid lifts off, so holiday treats can be stored inside. Pair it with the Estate Candy Cottage Canister and the Townhouse Candy Cottage Canister to create a merry and bright display in your kitchen.

More holiday canisters

Candy Cottage Canister - $104 (was $298)

Candy Cottage Canister - $97 (was $268)

8. Serving Train

Toyland Serving Train - $90 (was $258)

The set consists of three food-safe ceramic pieces, including the lidded engine, that are perfect for serving in style at any gathering.

7. Calendar

Cardinal Perpetual Calendar - $55 (was $148)

Mark the days to the holiday with the Cardinal Perpetual Calendar. A Courtly Check birdhouse holds numbered blocks that can be changed daily while three cherry-red cardinals look on.

More holiday calendars

Tannenbaum Advent Calendar - $55 (was $148)

Jolly Snowman Advent Calendar - $35 (was $98)

6. Teapot

Candy Cottage Teapot - $55 (was $158)

The lid has a small faux cake on it, topped with a peppermint. Pair it with the Candy Cottage Mug, and you have the perfect way to serve hot tea or cocoa after a round of caroling.

5. Planter

Santa Planter - $149 (was $298)

Add some ho, ho, ho to your holiday style with the Santa Planter. This hand-painted ceramic container is perfect for displaying a potted poinsettia.

4. Candle holders

Toyland Candle Holders - $55 (was $148)

Add to the glow of holiday celebrations with our set of three Toyland Candle Holders. These hand-painted holders fashioned like a train engine, a drum, and a teddy bear each hold one of our dinner candles.

3. Ornaments

Toyland Ornaments - $55 (was $148)

Make your tree merry and bright with the set of four Toyland Ornaments. These hand-painted ornaments include a train engine, teddy bear, toy soldier, and bell, all decorated in red and green with touches of Courtly Check and Stripe.

More holiday ornaments

Royal Geo Capiz Ball Ornaments - $44 (was $88)

2. Stockings

Royal Stocking Ornaments - $31 (was $88)

You’ll have a blue Christmas with the set of three Royal Stocking Ornaments. Fashioned of metal in stocking shapes, they’re decorated with hand-painted blue, white, and golden patterns.

1. Tree

Farmhouse Cypress Tree - $45 (was $128)

Made of preserved cypress, it’s presented in a container with a distressed tin finish that’s accented with dimensional Courtly stars. Display it with the Small Farmhouse Cypress Tree and the Large Farmhouse Cypress Tree to add dimensional delight to your holiday displays.

Farmhouse Cypress Tree - Small - $27 (was $78)

Farmhouse Cypress Tree - Large - $62 (was $178)

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.