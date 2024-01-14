Sri Lanka wins toss and fields in the Twenty20 series opener vs. Zimbabwe

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and elected to field in the opening Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka, who missed the one-day international series because of an illness returns to the Sri Lanka side. The hosts also recalled experienced Angelo Mathews, hard-hitting opener Kusal Perera and fast bowler Nuwan Thushara who were not part of the ODIs.

Hasaranga leads the side for the first time.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, is led by all rounder Sikandar Raza. Their lineup is strengthened by the return of Sean Williams and Brian Bennett.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Craig Ervin, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava