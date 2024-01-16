Freshman Fields scores 31 to lead Norfolk State over Virginia-Lynchburg 118-73

NORFOLK, Va. — Freshman Chris Fields Jr. came off the bench to score a season-best 31 points and Norfolk State breezed to a 118-73 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg on Monday night.

Fields made 12 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws for the Spartans (11-8). He added six rebounds and three steals. George Beale Jr. had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Allen Betrand scored 14 off the bench. Christian Ings contributed 13 points and seven assists. Daryl Anderson scored 11 and Nyzaiah Chambers grabbed 13 rebounds to go with six points.

Freshman Jahmir Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead the Dragons. Marcus Brown added 20 points and six rebounds. Freshman Andre Palmer pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds. Reserve Jaden Dade had 11 points and four assists.

