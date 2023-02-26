Almada's 2 late goals help Atlanta United beat 'Quakes 2-1

ATLANTA — Thiago Almada scored two stoppage-time goals and Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Almada, who helped Argentina win the FIFA 2022 World Cup. scored on a set-piece in the ninth minute of injury time to give Atlanta the win, slipping a shot into the top corner of the next from 25-yards out. The 21-year-old, in his second MLS season, had his first career multi-goal game.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the 12th minute to make it 1-0.

Atlanta United was scoreless until Almada took a corner kick played by Brooks Lennon, slid to his right to evade a defender and ripped a right-footer off the crossbar and into the net to make it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time.

United outshot the Earthquakes 20-10, with five shots on goal to San Jose's four.

Brad Guzan had three saves for United.

Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel saved three of the five shots he faced in his debut for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with United hosting Toronto while the Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.