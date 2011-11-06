Amanda McGrory sets NYC marathon wheelchair course record
Amanda McGrory of the United States set a course record in the women's wheelchair race, while Masazumi Soejima of Japan won the men's race and Firehiwot Dado of Ethiopia won the women's race in a stunning comeback at the New York City Marathon.
Dado trailed London Marathon champ Mary Keitany by nearly 2½ minutes at the 15-mile mark but passed her with about a mile left for her first major marathon victory. The 27-year-old Dado won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 23, minutes 15 seconds — almost a minute better than her previous personal best.
Fellow Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba, who lives in the Bronx, was second for her first podium finish at a major marathon, four seconds back.
Keitany was third, 24 seconds back. The Kenyan was well under course-record pace for much of the race but faded badly over the final miles.
The 25-year-old McGrory of Champaign, Ill., finished the 26.2-mile course through the five boroughs of New York in 1 hour, 50 minutes, 24 seconds.
McGrory, a four-time Paralympic medalist, also won the Paris and London Marathons one week apart this year. She was followed by Shelly Woods of Britain (1:52:52) and Tatyana McFadden of the United States (1:52:52).
The 41-year-old Soejima finished in 1:31:41, followed by Kurt Fearnley of Australia (1:33:56) and Kota Hokinoue of Japan (1:34:22).
The previous women's course record was set by Edith Hunkeler of Switzerland in 1:52:38 in 2007.