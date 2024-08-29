Seth Brown homers twice, Oakland A's outslug Reds 9-6

CINCINNATI — Seth Brown hit a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the eighth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-6 on Wednesday night.

The A's hit four home runs in the game and have homered 166 times this season, seventh-most in the major leagues. Oakland has scored 50.3% of its runs on homers, the highest percentage in the majors.

The Reds had one hit and were trailing 5-0 after six, but scored six runs in the seventh to take the lead on Will Benson's three-run home run.

But Brown's second home run — off Emilio Pagán (3-4) — put the A’s ahead to stay 8-6 in the eighth.

Oakland's Lawrence Butler hit the second career leadoff home run of his career. The first was on Aug. 23 against Milwaukee. Brown hit his first of the game to make the score 2-0 in the fourth. Brent Rooker, who hit 30 homers last season, hit his career-best 31st in the sixth to make it 3-0.

A’s starter Osvaldo Bido, who has a 1.17 ERA over his past four starts, retired the first 13 batters he faced until Spencer Steer singled in the fifth. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in six innings.

Tyler Ferguson (2-1) pitched the eighth inning for the win.

Oakland Athletics' Lawrence Butler celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

The Reds had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth against Mason Miller, who struck out Amed Rosario and Benson for his 23rd save.

With five starters on the injured list, setup man Fernando Cruz started for the Reds and pitched a career-high three innings with six strikeouts. Pagán gave up five hits and four runs in one inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: OF Miguel Andujar (core muscle injury) will undergo season-ending surgery. He was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Fernando Cruz throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

Reds: LHP Evan Kravetz was selected from Triple-A Louisville, RHP Casey Legumina was optioned to Triple-A, and OF Stuart Fairchild (left thumb sprain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP JT Ginn (0-0, 2.45) will make his third career appearance but first start.

Reds: RHP Julian Aguiar (1-0, 3.60) earned his first major-league victory in his last start.