Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India — Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India. Josh Inglis comes in for wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, and allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who plays for local Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, has recovered from a hamstring injury and replaced struggling Cameron Green.

South Africa bolstered its spin department, bringing in left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa put on a powerful batting display against Sri Lanka in its opening game that it won by 102 runs. The Proteas plundered 428 on the back of Aiden Markram's quickest century in the World Cup along with tons by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

The pitch tends to favor spinners but how it behaves remains to be seen as it was relaid after the Indian Premier League this year. There are enough patches of grass left on the wicket which could assist fast bowlers early on with spinners utilized as the game progresses.

Australia will be hoping to stop its sharp dip in ODI results that saw it losing six of the last seven ODIs, including three straight against South Africa.

Australia batters and bowlers both struggled against host India at Chennai to lose its first World Cup game by six wickets. Australia collapsed for 199 all out against spin after it looked to post a decent total when it was 110-2 at one stage.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins and South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma shake hands at toss during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.