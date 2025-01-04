Two players hurt and in a Perth hospital after colliding in a Twenty20 domestic cricket match

PERTH, Australia — Two Sydney Thunder players in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League remained in a Perth hospital on Saturday after a colliding while fielding in a match against the Perth Scorchers.

Team officials said Cameron Bancroft’s season is over after the Thunder opener suffered a broken shoulder blade and broken nose in a collision Friday night with teammate Daniel Sams. Sams appeared to be knocked out by the collision, and the match was delayed while both players were taken off the field.

The pair were awaiting the results of scans, but Sams will also be sidelined for at least 12 days after he and Bancroft were diagnosed with concussions. Both players will also spend at least another night in Western Australia state, unable to fly with the rest of their teammates due to their head injuries.

The Thunder won the match by four wickets, chasing down Perth's total on the final ball of the match. Perth had scored 177-4 and Sydney replied with 179-6.