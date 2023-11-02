Australia's Marsh leaves Cricket World Cup for personal reasons and will miss England game

AHMEDABAD, India — Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss his team's Cricket World Cup game against England after returning home for personal reasons.

Cricket Australia said in a statement on Thursday that Marsh had flown home to Perth on Wednesday night.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," the statement said. "No further detail will be offered at this time.”

The five-time champions have not named a replacement yet, indicating that Marsh could return to the tournament.

Marsh has scored 225 runs in six games at the World Cup and also took two wickets. His sole century — 121 off 108 balls — came against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

Australia is third in the points’ table, level on eight points with New Zealand but ahead on net run-rate.

It has one game in hand over the Black Caps, and is scheduled to play England on Nov. 4. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has already been ruled out of that game after sustaining a concussion when falling off a golf cart on Monday.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India,Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Australia’s final two games in the league stage are against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It must win at least two of its last three games to be guaranteed a place in the semifinals.