Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan out of Cricket World Cup with fractured finger

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the World Cup with a fractured left-index finger, the International Cricket Council said in a news release on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was injured while batting in the controversial three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will take over as skipper.

Bangladesh cannot reach the semifinals. It is seventh in the standings with four points from eight matches. Its other win came against Afghanistan, with a final game against Australia in Pune remaining on Nov. 11.

Shakib was the focal point of an acrimonious game on Monday. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket after taking more than two minutes to receive his first ball.

The 36-year-old Shakib was named player of the match for scoring 82 off 65 balls. He was caught off Mathews in what could be his last World Cup appearance for Bangladesh.