Bangladesh wins toss, bats first against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

KOLKATA, India — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss Tuesday and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams bid to break losing streaks at the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan went into the game on the back of four successive losses, including a narrow, contentious one-wicket loss to South Africa.

Bangladesh has qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy more in mind than qualifying for the semifinals in the World Cup after losing five consecutive games since it’s opening win over Afghanistan.

Pakistan has a slim chance to sneak into the semifinals, but it needs to win its remaining three group games and rely on plenty of other results going in its favor.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan lineup beat qualifiers Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to archrival India, Australia, Afghanistan and the Proteas.

Pakistan made three changes that included recalling fit-again opening batter Fakhar Zaman.

He has recovered from his knee injury that kept him on the bench and replaced out of form Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam hugs Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Bikas Das

Pakistan recalled Usama Mir and Salman Ali Agha, replacing Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Mir came in as concussion substitute in the last game when Shadab got a knock on his head while fielding.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said its medical panel “had no choice but to rule out” Shadab after thoroughly assessing his fitness.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, playing in his 51st ODI, needs one wicket to become the fastest in ODI history to get to 100 wickets. Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchel Starc holds the record to achieve the feat in 52 ODIs.

Bangladesh made one change, with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy returning in place of Mahedi Hasan.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam shakes hands with Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Bikas Das

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf