POSITION: Third base

SEASONS: 21 (1998-2018)

TEAMS: Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers

AVG: .286

HR: 477

RBI: 1,707

RUNS: 1,524

2B: 636

HITS: 3,166

OPB: .339

SLG: .480

WAR: 93.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st

Why I voted for Beltre

Adrian Beltre is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who figures to receive more than 90% of the votes, based on the more than 100 ballots released so far. He stands among the game’s best third baseman, finishing with a career WAR of 93.5 over 21 seasons (well above 2023 inductee Scott Rolen's 70.1).

Beltre is one of 12 players to top 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. Seven are in the Hall of Fame. Two aren't (because of PED usage) and three are not yet eligible.

Beltre is the first player born in the Dominican Republic to reach 3,000 hits, finishing with 3,166. He led the majors with 48 homers in 2004, which was his best season at the plate, slashing .334/.388/.629 with 200 hits and 121 RBI for the Dodgers. It was the only season he topped 40 homers, 200 hits and had an OPS over 1.000 (1.017).

Beltre was an elite defender and won five Gold Gloves, but he is a little light in the hardware department. He made four All-Star Game appearances. He never won an MVP award but finished in the top 10 in voting six times.

He reached the playoffs five times in 21 years with a career slash line of .261/.297/.450 in 28 games. But he only played in the 2011 World Series as the Rangers lost to St. Louis in seven games.

-- Hank Winnicki