POSITIONS: Shortstop, Third base

SEASONS: 22 (1994-2016)

TEAMS: Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees

AVG: .295

HR: 696

RBI: 2,086

RUNS: 2,021

2B: 548

HITS: 3,115

STEALS: 329

OPB: .380

SLG: .550

WAR: 117.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 3rd

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 35.7% of ballots

Why I voted for A-Rod

This is not a new debate, and your opinion is probably set in stone: should steroid users be admitted into the Hall of Fame? If your opinion is no – as it is with most of the voting members of the BBWAA – then that is your right. My opinion is that Alex Rodriguez is one of the greatest players ever to play the game and has the numbers to back it up. I have voted for him every year he has been on the ballot. I’m also of the opinion that he will never get into the Hall, not by the writers or in the future by some committee. He and Barry Bonds and others never will live down their association with steroids. That’s fair. It’s just not how I see it.

-- Anthony Rieber