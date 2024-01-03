Andruw Jones

POSITION: Centerfield

SEASONS: 17 (1996-2012)

TEAMS: Atlanta, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees

AVG: .254

HR: 434

RBI: 1,289

RUNS: 1,204

2B: 383

HITS: 1,933

STEALS: 152

OPB: .337

SLG: .486

WAR: 62.7

YEAR ON BALLOT: 7th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 58.1% of ballots

Why I voted for Jones

The two keys to Jones’ Hall of Fame candidacy involve his almost uncanny defensive ability and a comet-like surge at the plate, a Cooperstown-worthy tandem that helped fuel Atlanta’s dominance (11 consecutive division titles from 1995 through 2005). Jones’ 10 straight Gold Gloves are more than any other centerfielder not named Willie Mays, and just about every defensive metric you can conjure up -- no matter how arcane -- has Jones right below Mays on the all-time list at that position.

Combine that supernatural glovework with a nine-year stretch when Jones averaged 35 home runs and 104 RBIs, and you can see why his 6.1 WAR over that span was third only to Alex Rodriguez (7.8) and Barry Bonds (7.5). He peaked in 2005, with 52 homers, 128 RBIs and a .922 .OPS to earn a second place MVP finish, losing a tight race to Albert Pujols. Shortly afterward, Jones’ career went into steep decline, and he didn’t play another game in the majors after his age 35 season with the Yankees. Still, his dazzling brilliance before age 30 should be worthy of Cooperstown.

-- David Lennon