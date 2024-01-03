Billy Wagner

POSITION: Closer

SEASONS: 16 (1995-2010)

TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta

W-L: 47-40 (.540)

ERA: 2.31

SAVES / OPPORTUNTIES: 422 / 491 (86%)

GAMES / FINISHED: 853 / 703

IP: 903

WHIP: 0.998

K: 1,196

K/BB: 3.99

YEAR ON BALLOT: 9th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 68.1% of ballots

Why I voted for Wagner

One could argue that Wagner was well on his way to Cooperstown enshrinement before the lefty fireballer did the most damaging thing he could possibly do to sabotage that track to immortality: retire at the top of his game.

Yes, Wagner already had proven himself second only to Mariano Rivera on the list of most dominant relief pitchers for 16 years, but walked away at age 38 after posting a career-best 1.43 ERA over 71 appearances for Atlanta with a 13.5 K/9 rate. That abruptly cut him short at 903 innings -- a bit light for a Hall of Fame reliever, through he burned supernova-bright during that span. No one in history above that 900 mark whiffed hitters at a higher rate, be it 11.92 K/9 or 33.2% of all batters faced, and he’s first in that group with a .187 opponents batting average -- 17 points better than the runner-up, Nolan Ryan. His 0.998 WHIP ranks third all-time. Wagner is sixth on the saves list with 422.

-- David Lennon