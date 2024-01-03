POSITION: Rightfield

SEASONS: 18

TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets

AVG: .291

HR: 288

RBI: 1,363

RUNS: 1,453

2B: 574

HITS: 2,470

STEALS: 400

OBP: .395

SLG: .475

WAR: 60.2

YEAR ON BALLOT: Fifth

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 15.4% of ballots

Why I voted for Abreu

An on-base machine for much of his 18-year career (.395 OBP), Bobby Abreu is another one of those players whose Hall of Fame credentials deserve to be looked at more closely than they generally have been. Like Chase Utley, “underrated” is a big part of his bio.

-- Erik Boland