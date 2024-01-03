Bobby Abreu
POSITION: Rightfield
SEASONS: 18
TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets
AVG: .291
HR: 288
RBI: 1,363
RUNS: 1,453
2B: 574
HITS: 2,470
STEALS: 400
OBP: .395
SLG: .475
WAR: 60.2
YEAR ON BALLOT: Fifth
LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 15.4% of ballots
Why I voted for Abreu
An on-base machine for much of his 18-year career (.395 OBP), Bobby Abreu is another one of those players whose Hall of Fame credentials deserve to be looked at more closely than they generally have been. Like Chase Utley, “underrated” is a big part of his bio.
-- Erik Boland