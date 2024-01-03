Gary Sheffield
POSITIONS: Outfield, Third base, Shortstop, First base
SEASONS: 22 (1988-2009)
TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
AVG: .292
HR: 509
RBI: 1,676
RUNS: 1,636
2B: 467
HITS: 2,689
STEALS: 253
OPB: .393
SLG: .514
WAR: 60.5
YEAR ON BALLOT: 10th
LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 55% of ballots
From a numbers perspective, Sheffield should be a shoo-in for Cooperstown. Universally known as one of the game’s most dangerous hitters, Sheffield’s 509 home runs rank 27th on the all-time list, with 18 of those players already in the Hall of Fame (six on the outside are tainted by steroids, two others aren’t eligible yet). His career 140 OPS+ is tied for 49th with Miguel Cabrera (a HOF lock) and Alex Rodriguez (a PED casualty). Sheffield also is a nine-time All-Star, has a trio of top 3 MVP finishes and a World Series ring.
Sheffield’s biggest roadblock to this point? The PED hardliners that point to his connection to BALCO -- the steroid lab that supplied Barry Bonds -- and Sheffield’s admitted usage of the “cream,” though he claimed to not know it was a PED substance. Since Sheffield was never disciplined or suspended by MLB for that involvement, and Cooperstown sees fit to have him on the ballot, his resume meets the criteria for induction.
-- David Lennon