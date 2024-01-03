Gary Sheffield

POSITIONS: Outfield, Third base, Shortstop, First base

SEASONS: 22 (1988-2009)

TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets

AVG: .292

HR: 509

RBI: 1,676

RUNS: 1,636

2B: 467

HITS: 2,689

STEALS: 253

OPB: .393

SLG: .514

WAR: 60.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 10th

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 55% of ballots

From a numbers perspective, Sheffield should be a shoo-in for Cooperstown. Universally known as one of the game’s most dangerous hitters, Sheffield’s 509 home runs rank 27th on the all-time list, with 18 of those players already in the Hall of Fame (six on the outside are tainted by steroids, two others aren’t eligible yet). His career 140 OPS+ is tied for 49th with Miguel Cabrera (a HOF lock) and Alex Rodriguez (a PED casualty). Sheffield also is a nine-time All-Star, has a trio of top 3 MVP finishes and a World Series ring.

Sheffield’s biggest roadblock to this point? The PED hardliners that point to his connection to BALCO -- the steroid lab that supplied Barry Bonds -- and Sheffield’s admitted usage of the “cream,” though he claimed to not know it was a PED substance. Since Sheffield was never disciplined or suspended by MLB for that involvement, and Cooperstown sees fit to have him on the ballot, his resume meets the criteria for induction.

-- David Lennon