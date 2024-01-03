POSITIONS: Catcher, first base

SEASONS: 15 (2004-18)

TEAM: Minnesota Twins

AVG: .306

HR: 143

RBI: 923

RUNS: 1,018

2B: 428

HITS: 2,123

STEALS: 52

OBP: .388

SLG: .439

WAR: 55.2

YEAR ON BALLOT: First

Why I voted for Mauer

Hall of Fame candidacies get evaluated from a number of angles, and Mauer looks good from all of them. Whether one is looking for career numbers, personal hardware or league-wide profile, he looks good.

Mauer is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and he finished with a .306 career batting average. He was the 2009 AL MVP and finished in the top eight in voting three other times. He has a more-than-impressive lifetime OPS of .827 and won five Silver Sluggers. Mauer won three Gold Gloves and twice led the AL in percentage of base stealers thrown out.

More than the awards and the numbers, Mauer was a player that opponents feared and game-planned for and that fans wanted to see. A six-time All-Star as a catcher before concussions forced his move to first base, he was long considered one of baseball’s best at perhaps its most important position.

-- Roger Rubin