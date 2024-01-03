POSITION: Outfield

SEASONS: 19 (1993-2011)

TEAMS: Cleveland, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .312

HR: 555

RBI: 1,831

RUNS: 1,544

2B: 547

HITS: 2,574

OPB: .411

SLG: .585

WAR: 69.3

YEAR ON BALLOT: 8th

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 33.2% of ballots

Why I voted for Ramirez

What gets lost in the debate about whether Manny Ramirez should be in the Hall of Fame is just how great a hitter he was. A .312 batting average, 555 home runs, .996 OPS and 154 OPS+ (100 is league average).

Baseball Reference lists the hitters he was most similar to: Frank Thomas, Jimmie Foxx, David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ted Williams are the top five. Ramirez’s 29 postseason home runs are the most ever. He was twice suspended for PED use, and if that is enough to keep him off your ballot, I can’t argue against that. But I have never held back a vote because someone was accused of or admitted to using PEDs. Steroids were part of the game back then, and who knows how many players were using (my guess: a lot).

-- Anthony Rieber