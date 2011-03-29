10 questions with Jose Reyes

David Lennon: During the offseason, when you saw Carl Crawford get $142 million, is there any part of you that even allows you to think about what kind of contract you might get next year as a free agent?

Reyes: "Back then, I wasn't thinking about that. I was thinking more about trying to make sure I stay healthy on the field. I know I still have something to prove to people. If I can play a full season, I know I'm going to be able to do my job. I'm confident about that. The main thing is to play over 150 games, and if that happens, I'll be happy with the results.''

Lennon: You've said that you love playing in New York. Why do you like it here so much?

Reyes: "I like the energy. I love the fans. It's like when you play winter ball in the Dominican Republic. The fans are going to be loud all game long. New York is always going to be loud. That's something that I like because I have a lot of passion for the game.''

Lennon: Do you like the Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se chants at Citi Field?

Reyes: "I love it. That tells me they're waiting for something big. I get more focused. I say to myself, I've got to do something good. I like that.''

Lennon: What do you like more -- stealing second base or hitting a triple?

Reyes: "Probably stealing second base. Hitting a triple is exciting, but stealing second is difficult. I know when I hit a ball into the gap, 90 percent of the time it's going to be a triple. But when I try to steal a base, you never know what's going to happen. I enjoy both -- don't get me wrong. Whatever I do running-wise, I enjoy.''

Lennon: Are you worried that people have the wrong impression of you as a player because of the on-field celebrations? That people will think you're too much of a showboat?

Reyes: "No. Because if you remember 2006, when we made the playoffs, everything was good. I did a lot of handshakes and nobody said anything. After 2007, people started talking about it, why I did it. I cut it off a little bit since then. But I'm going to continue doing it, because that's me. If I don't do it, guys will ask what's wrong with me. I have to stay the same person that I am.''

Lennon: Are you going to get a Twitter account?

Reyes: "(laughs) I had one for two days during the offseason. Two of my friends got me to do it. But I said, 'Oh, man. I can't do this.' Let's see what happens this year. But it's not on my mind right now.''

Lennon: You and David Wright grew up together in the Mets' organization. How would you describe the relationship?

Reyes: "I consider David my brother. I've known him since 2001 in the minor leagues and we've never had any problems. Every time we come here, we come here smiling. We talk every day. I love David, and hopefully we can continue to play together for a long time.''

Lennon: What are you like outside of the ballpark? Are you quieter away from the stadium?

Reyes: "(laughs) No, no, no. I'm the same way. I always have a lot of friends around me, whether it's in New York or the Dominican. They like to be around me because I'm the guy that's going to talk all day. I'm the guy that likes to have fun -- no matter if it's on the field or off.''

Lennon: You have a beard now, which is a new look for you. Are you going to keep it for the regular season?

Reyes: "The funny thing about this beard is that I've been growing it for two years. (Ike Davis comes over, pulls on the beard and laughs at him). Yeah, two years, bro! I don't want to cut it off, but I'm not sure if I'll keep it for Opening Day.''

Lennon: Speaking of haircuts, what's the story with your dreadlocks? Why the long hair?

Reyes: "It's something different -- and I got a big head, too. I like to have it covered. I haven't had a haircut since 2008. I'll have to think about the next time I want to cut it. Sit down and really think about it.''