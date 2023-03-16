Wear a Mets hat, get free stuff on the team's Amazin' Day on March 25

The unrelenting devotion of Mets fans is being rewarded, not with a World Series just yet, but a series of free offerings and experiences across the city next Saturday.

March 25 will be Amazin’ Day, the Mets announced recently, billed as “an all-day, citywide extravaganza.” Fans wearing a Mets hat, or any other team gear, will be granted access to several city landmarks and community events and will be eligible for giveaways throughout the day.

“The Mets are entering a new era; with great baseball and so much more,” Andy Goldberg, Mets EVP and chief marketing officer said in a news release. “Amazin’ Day is a demonstration of that philosophy, giving people across the city a chance to experience different aspects of New York and be ‘amazed’ on behalf of the Mets.”

Tickets are required for two events on Amazin’ Day at The Metropolitan Opera and Gotham Comedy Club. Fans interested in attending can register to win admission at metsamazinday.com.

Other offerings will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, including events at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Steel, Webster Hall, Terminal 5, Hudson Yards, Racket NYC and the Met Cloisters.

There also will be a sweepstakes for the Amazin’ Day Grand Prize, a package including a chance to throw out the first pitch before a game at Citi Field, meet-and-greet with players during batting practice, premium tickets and access to the pregame news conference.

The team additionally is hosting Mets alumni for a little league baseball game at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a pet adoption drive with the North Shore Animal League at Wollman Rink in Central Park and an event launching a Mets-branded limited edition Queens Library card at the Central Library in Jamaica.