Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves, could come back to Mets

MIAMI — Is Bartolo Colon headed for a reunion with the Mets and a fan base that adores him?

The Mets intend to at least discuss the idea of bringing back Big Sexy, according to sources, after the Braves designated Colon for assignment on Thursday, putting Atlanta on a seven-day clock to either trade or release him.

Based on how Colon has flopped (2-8, 8.14 ERA) for the Braves and what he’s still owed on his one-year, $12.5-million contract, it’s certainly going to be the latter. Any club that signs him after he is cut loose would be on the hook for only the prorated portion of the major-league minimum salary, which is $535,000.

Colon, 44, is the oldest active player, and while it’s entirely possible that he finally has hit the wall, this would be a low-cost, potentially useful signing for the Mets. He thrived with the Mets during the previous three seasons, becoming a cult hero and going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA. He also authored one of the more remarkable highlights in recent memory with his first career home run on May 7 of last season at Petco Park.

“I’m sure he’ll land on his feet somewhere,” Terry Collins said before Thursday night’s series finale against the Marlins. “He’s a pretty valuable guy to have.”

Colon definitely wasn’t for the Braves, and one Met said his trademark sinker seemingly vanished during this year’s nosedive. But Colon was happy with the Mets, and with their depleted pitching staff, he could be a helpful piece — and generate some nostalgic good feelings from a fan base quickly becoming disenchanted with their downward spiral.