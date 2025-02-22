Three Mets takeaways ahead of the team's first spring training exhibition game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — And now it is time for games.

Limited in these early weeks to activities vaguely resembling baseball, the Mets will advance to the games portion of spring training Saturday when they open their Grapefruit League schedule by hosting the Astros.

Clay Holmes will be on the mound (for about three innings) and Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso will be in the lineup (before getting Sunday off).

Yes, the game will be on SNY, with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

If exhibition action isn’t enough — if you’re eager for the real thing come March 27 — know this: By the end of the weekend, spring training will be one-third over.

Here are three takeaways from Mets camp:

1. The rotation situation seems risky

Frankie Montas’ seemingly innocuous triceps discomfort during his first bullpen session wound up being a high-grade right lat strain. He is out until at least mid-May.

Immediately losing a noteworthy offseason rotation addition underscored the Mets’ reality: Their group of starting pitchers does not feature a lot of sure things.

The personnel uncertainty is straightforward. Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill are competing for the fifth starter spot. While only one will win, it’s possible that another will head to the bullpen as a long man until the Mets want to add a sixth starter in mid-April.

Among the four slots accounted for, there are plenty of questions. Can Kodai Senga stay healthy, and if so, how will he fare after missing basically all of last year? Can Sean Manaea repeat his career year? How will Holmes’ transition from reliever go? Will David Peterson regress after posting a 2.90 ERA in 2024?

To the extent that those can be answered at this point, signs are positive. Senga seems happy and healthy. Holmes is the most built up of any Mets pitcher. But real games will bring real answers.

2. Quiet is good

In Year 2 of the David Stearns-Carlos Mendoza regime, pretty much everybody knows each other, expectations, the routine. That is very much welcomed. For an organization that endured so much upheaval and turnover in recent years, stability and familiarity feel like luxuries. The Mets climbed the get-to-know-you learning curve last year, so now they can get to work.

“A lot different. You’re not meeting 20 people every day,” Mendoza said. “You have a foundation now. That makes things a lot smoother, especially in the early going. So from that end, it’s a lot different. But you still gotta be able to connect, you still gotta be able to talk to people and challenge them.”

3. Juan Soto is a game-changer

It’s true for the lineup, for fans attending workouts in much larger numbers than in the recent past while hoping to catch a glimpse, and even for his new teammates, who sometimes seem in awe of Soto’s star status and talent.

“I don’t usually get impressed easily with BP. I saw three swings yesterday and they were 111 [mph], 111, 114, and I was very, very impressed,” Brett Baty said. “I think he is [one of] . . . if not the best hitter in the league . . . It was rising line drives. It was some of the best BP I’ve ever seen.”

Soto has blended into the clubhouse seamlessly in his first week in orange and blue, in particular joshing around with other Latino players, including Lindor, Starling Marte, Jose Siri, Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio.