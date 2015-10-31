Billy Joel sings national anthem at World Series for third time

Billy Joel sang the national anthem before Game 3 of the World Series at Citi Field Friday night -- his third Series anthem in New York, at three different stadiums.

Joel, who grew up on Long Island, also sang the anthem before games at Shea Stadium in 1986 and Yankee Stadium in 2000. Those performances did not bode well for the Mets. They lost Game 2 to the Red Sox in 1986, 9-3. They lost Game 1 to the Yankees in 2000, 4-3, in 12 innings.